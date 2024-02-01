Lantronix to Report Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results on Feb. 8, 2024

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries in Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise, today announced it will release financial results from its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023, after the close of the market on Feb. 8, 2024.



Management will host an investor conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Feb. 8, 2024. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix fiscal 2024 second-quarter call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

Investors can access a replay of the conference call starting at approximately 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Feb. 8, 2024, at the Lantronix website. A telephonic replay will also be available through Feb. 15, 2024, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada Toll-Free 1-855-669-9658 and entering passcode 8152889.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries, including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to achieve success in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT stack. Lantronix’s leading-edge solutions include intelligent substation infrastructure, infotainment systems and video surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-212-0960



Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales:

sales@lantronix.com

Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990

Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744

Asia Pacific + 852 3955-0218

China + 86 21-6237-8868

Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201

© 2024 Lantronix Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark, and SLB and SLC are trademarks of Lantronix Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.