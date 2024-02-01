Lithium Ionic Appoints Mike Westendorf as Vice President of Technical Services, Further Enhancing its Operational Team as it Advances Bandeira, Minas Gerais, Brazil

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Westendorf to the position of Vice President of Technical Services, effective immediately. Mr. Westendorf is a professional engineer with over 15 years of diversified experience in mining operations, capital projects, engineering, and corporate development.



Blake Hylands, P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Ionic, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the Lithium Ionic team. His demonstrated track record in all aspects of the mine lifecycle, from study to production, will be invaluable as we quickly advance the Bandeira lithium project towards a production decision. Mike's technical expertise and proven leadership abilities will greatly enhance our existing technical and operational team as we advance detailed engineering and permitting activities towards construction."

Mr. Westendorf added: "I'm very excited to join Lithium Ionic and be part of building the Company's lithium operation in Brazil. Initial engineering studies for the Bandeira project demonstrated excellent economics and I look forward to leveraging my project development experience to help optimize the operation and maximize value as the Company transitions to production."

Mr. Westendorf most recently served as Director of Operational Excellence for Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (“Copper Mountain”), now owned by Hudbay Minerals Inc., where he led initiatives to improve production, execute capital upgrades, and reduce costs at their Copper Mountain Mine in Canada. Here, he also held the roles of Production Manager, overseeing the development of their Eva Copper Project in Australia, and Director of Metallurgy, supporting resource expansions and development of the Copper Mountain Mine. Mr. Westendorf has extensive experience managing mining operations and teams, from study phases through construction and into operations.

Mr. Westendorf's career also includes senior technical and management roles with increasing responsibilities at Copper Mountain Mine, including Mill Manager, where he oversaw a 40,000 tonne per day copper milling operation, and technical positions supporting expansions and engineering studies. Earlier in his career, he worked as a Process Engineer for Hatch, conducting engineering design for base and precious metal projects internationally.

Mr. Westendorf holds a B.A.Sc. degree in Metals and Materials Engineering from the University of British Columbia and is a registered Professional Engineer.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its Itinga and Salinas group of properties cover 14,182 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. Its Feasibility-stage Bandeira Project is situated in the same region as CBL’s Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.’s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

