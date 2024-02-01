Submit Release
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on Thursday, February 15th

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023, on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 6:50 a.m. Eastern Time. Reliance management will host a conference call that same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.rsac.com.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call Details

DATE:       Thursday, February 15, 2024
         
TIME:       8:00 a.m. Pacific Time
10:00 a.m. Central Time
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
         
DIAL-IN:       (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada)
(201) 689-8263 (International)
         
CONFERENCE ID:       13743428
         
WEBCAST:       https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1650312&tp_key=3414905979
           

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 29, 2024, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13743428. The webcast will remain posted on the Investors section of Reliance’s website at www.rsac.com for 90 days.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Founded in 1939, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states and 12 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2022, Reliance’s average order size was $3,670, approximately 50% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at rsac.com.

CONTACT:         
investor@rsac.com
(213) 576-2428

or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400


