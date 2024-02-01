MPD Seeks Suspects in a Burglary of a Business

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects that burglarized a business in Northwest.

On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at approximately 5:40 a.m., two suspects forcibly entered a business in the 1000 block of 31st Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took merchandise then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/Bb2Xy4hXR1I

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24011191