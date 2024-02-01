Submit Release
MPD Searching for a Suspect in Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a Southeast armed robbery and theft one (stolen auto).

 

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at approximately 4:48 p.m., the victim approached the suspects in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the second suspect searched the victim. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

 

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the below photos:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has any knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24004992

