"The Perfect Revenge: The Dragonfly Rises" Wows Critics and Picks Up Fourth Award
The page-turner promoting women’s empowerment has already inspired an original song.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having long advocated for women’s empowerment, author-philanthropist WilD promotes the cause via his new hard-hitting book series, whose first installment has already received national recognition, including awards for Best Inspirational Fiction and Best Women’s Fiction.
ABOUT THE BOOK: "The Perfect Revenge: The Dragonfly Rises" weaves together intriguing characters and clever plot twists into a compelling tale of love, lust, power, and resilience that delivers an impactful message: Women facing even the most harrowing challenges can attain their highest goals.
ABOUT THE SERIES: The dragonfly is a global symbol of transformation, and the metamorphosis of the main character, Zoey Tirado, is meant to inspire other women to harness their internal strength to control their destiny. It also sets the stage for a sexy and thrilling saga created to draw attention to important issues such as domestic violence and sex trafficking. "The Perfect Revenge 2: Secrets of the Dragonfly," scheduled for early 2024 release, is a guaranteed jaw-dropper.
ACCOLADES: Awards and editorial reviews garnered to date by "The Dragonfly Rises:"
Best Inspirational Fiction, Next Generation Indie Book Awards, 2023
Distinguished Favorite, NYC Big Book Awards, 2023
Best Women’s Fiction, BookFest Awards, 2023
Finalist, Independent Author Network Book of the Year Award, 2023
Reader’s Favorite Five Star Review
IndieReader Review, https://indiereader.com/book_review/the-perfect-revenge/
Self-Publishing Review, https://www.selfpublishingreview.com/2023/06/the-perfect-revenge-the-dragonfly-rises-by-wild/
INSPIRED INITIATIVES: To jump-start audience engagement, WilD posted a casting call on social media and asked followers to vote on “The Perfect Zoey” to model as his heroine on book covers and promotional initiatives. The series’ mission is detailed at www.ThePerfectRevenge.com, accompanied by resources for women struggling with adversity.
The book’s compelling trailer is set to a haunting original song, "Dragonfly, Dragonfly" (available on iTunes) by singer Debbie Goodman, who was so inspired by the project, she wrote and recorded it with her Los Angeles-based Debbie and the GoodMan Band.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Realizing he’s not the ideal “face” of the movement, WilD has chosen to remain anonymous. But the impetus behind his mission needn’t be a mystery. Like Zoey, WilD overcame heartbreaking adversity and is now passionate about helping others do the same. Having dedicated generous time and money toward aiding women with troubled pasts, he has seen the healing possible.
BOOK INFO:
"The Perfect Revenge: The Dragonfly Rises" by WilD
Wild Dragonfly Press | 266 pages
Softcover: 978-0-9834218-5-6; $12.99
Ebook: 978-0-9834218-4-9, $2.99
Facebook: @ThePerfectRevengeSeries
Instagram: @ThePerfectRevenge
www.ThePerfectRevenge.com
On sale: Now on Amazon and other major book retailers.
Book trailer is set to an original song, "Dragonfly, Dragonfly" (available on iTunes) by singer Debbie Goodman, written by LA-based Debbie and the GoodMan Band.