Mobility Scooters Market Grows to $3.21 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Rising Demand and Increased Availability

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Mobility Scooters Market generated $1.72 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.21 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report presents an in-depth analysis of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

A mobility scooter is a mobility aid similar to a wheelchair but configured similar to a scooter. It is often referred to as a power-operated vehicle/scooter or electric scooter. Electrically driven scooters are a perfect mode of transport for people who do not want the expense of operating a gas driven vehicle or motorcycle. Electric mobility scooter is classified as a power-operated bicycle. Thus in most cases, a driver’s license is not required to ride the scooter nor does it have to be registered, plated, or insured. Usually, two types of mobility scooters available are front-wheel drive (FD) or rear-wheel drive (RD).

Based on type, the small (Less than 110 cm) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the large (more than 150 cm) segment is anticipated to reach the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Factors, such as inclination toward the use of electric mobility scooters as an eco-friendly & efficient solution, increased percent of senior citizens, and rising awareness for advanced mobility devices, supplement the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, factors, such as lack of standardization of EV charging and high cost of battery, hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, growing R&D investments for enhanced battery technologies and greater availability of credit & financing options provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The key driving factors of the global mobility scooters market are increased use of electric mobility scooters as an eco-friendly & efficient way of commutation, rise in population of senior citizens, and increase in awareness of advanced mobility devices. However, factors such as the high cost of the EV battery and lack of standardization of EV charging generate a negative impact on growth.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐨, 𝐄𝐕 𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐑 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐕𝐢𝐥𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐀𝐟𝐢𝐤𝐢𝐦 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩., 𝐀𝐦𝐢𝐠𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐇𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Based on region, North America accounted was responsible for the largest market share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total global mobility scooters market, and is expected to maintain the lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the large (more than 150 cm) segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on range, the less than 10 miles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

