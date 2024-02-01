Japan Vertical Farming Market Report 2024-2032: Industry Overview, Trends, Growth and Forecast
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, Japan vertical farming market is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.45% during 2024-2032.UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐈𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫, 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥, 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 (𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐬), 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐦 (𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐀𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫, 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". Japan vertical farming market is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.45% during 2024-2032.
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
Continuous technological advancements in the agriculture industry are strengthening the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics in vertical farming operations is improving efficiency and productivity. These technologies enable precise monitoring of plant health, climate control, and resource optimization. Investors and entrepreneurs in Japan are continuously investing in the vertical farming sector. AI can predict plant growth patterns and detect signs of stress or disease early on. This proactive approach allows farmers to take corrective measures swiftly, minimizing crop loss.
𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞:
The growing environmental concerns among the masses in Japan are influencing the market positively. In addition, the escalating demand for sustainable agricultural practices that minimize the use of water, pesticides, and fertilizers is bolstering the market growth. Vertical farming, with its controlled environment and precision agriculture techniques, aligns perfectly with these sustainability goals. Apart from this, the rising preferences of individuals in Japan for locally grown, pesticide-free produce, are fueling the growth of vertical farming. Moreover, governing authorities of several countries are undertaking initiatives and incentives, such as grants, subsidies, and policy support, to encourage farmers and entrepreneurs to invest in vertical farming.
𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬:
The increasing collaboration between research institutions, universities, and private companies in Japan is strengthening the growth of the market. These partnerships focus on developing innovative cultivation methods, optimizing crop yields, and advancing automation technologies. Such collaborations drive innovation and bolster the credibility of vertical farming as a viable and scientifically backed method of food production. Research conducted through these collaborations is often peer-reviewed and published in academic journals. This adds an element of scientific rigor to the industry, reassuring investors and stakeholders about the reliability of vertical farming as a sustainable agriculture method.
𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:
Irrigation Component
Lighting
Sensor
Climate Control
Building Material
Glass Greenhouse
Plastic Greenhouse
Others
Based on the component, the market has been classified into irrigation component, lighting, sensor, climate control, building material (glass greenhouse and plastic greenhouse), and others.
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞:
Building-Based Vertical Farms
Container-Based Vertical Farms
On the basis of the structure, the market has been segmented into building-based vertical farms and container-based vertical farms.
𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐦:
Hydroponics
Aeroponics
Aquaponics
Based on the growth mechanism, the market has been segregated into hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics.
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
Indoor
Outdoor
On the basis of the application, the market has been divided into indoor and outdoor.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
Kanto Region
Kansai/Kinki Region
Central/ Chubu Region
Kyushu-Okinawa Region
Tohoku Region
Chugoku Region
Hokkaido Region
Shikoku Region
Region wise, the market has been classified into Kanto Region, Kansai/Kinki Region, Central/ Chubu Region, Kyushu-Okinawa Region, Tohoku Region, Chugoku Region, Hokkaido Region, and Shikoku Region.
𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The rising trend of diversifying the range of crops grown in vertical farms is creating a positive outlook for the market. This includes experimenting with staple crops like rice and wheat. The ability to grow a wider variety of crops vertically enhances food self-sufficiency in Japan and reduces the reliance of the country on imports for key food staples.
The increasing construction of large-scale indoor vertical farms in urban areas is driving the market. These facilities utilize vertical Farming or aeroponics to grow a variety of crops, including leafy greens, herbs, and even certain fruits. The proximity of these farms to urban centers reduces transportation costs and ensures fresher produce for consumers.
