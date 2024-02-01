EU reaffirms trade support for Ukraine and Moldova

On 31 January, the European Commission proposed to renew the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year, while reinforcing protection for sensitive EU agricultural products. The measure was first introduced in June 2022. In parallel, the Commission proposed to renew by another year the suspension of all remaining duties on Moldovan imports, which has been in force from July 2022.

These Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs) help to alleviate the difficult situation faced by Ukrainian and Moldovan producers and exporters as a result of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Total EU imports from Ukraine amounted to €24.3 billion in the 12 months to October 2023 compared to pre-war levels in 2021 of €24 billion. Exports from Moldova to the EU increased from €1.8 billion in 2021 to €2.6 billion in 2022.

At the same time, to protect the interest of EU farmers and other stakeholders, the renewed ATMs contain a reinforced security mechanism and an emergency brake for the most sensitive products – poultry, eggs and sugar. This means that if imports of these products exceed specific volumes, tariffs will be reintroduced to ensure that import volumes are not significantly higher than in previous years.

The proposals will now be considered by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union. The goal is to ensure a seamless transition from the current regime of ATMs to the new one, by the time the current regime expires on 5 June for Ukraine and 24 July for Moldova.

