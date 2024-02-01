Firms in Bắc Giang plan to recruit some 100,000 labourers in 2024

VIETNAM, February 1 - BẮC GIANG — Businesses in the northern province of Bắc Giang need to recruit about 100,000 employees in 2024, mostly unskilled workers, thanks largely to a recovery in their production.

According to Nguyễn Văn Huế, head of the provincial Job Service Centre, the electricity, electronics, and garment sectors have the highest recruitment demand.

He partly attributed the cause behind the vacancies available to the recovery and production expansion of companies in Bắc Giang. Additionally, some enterprises have expressed concerns about workers taking an extended Lunar New Year break and not returning to work, prompting them to seek replacements to fill the shortfall.

Huế said the number of workers demanded for the first quarter is forecast to exceed 22,000.

In response, the centre plans to hold 75 networking sessions for the entire year, connecting employers with suitable jobseekers. — VNS