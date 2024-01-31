Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Texas Commission On Law Enforcement

TEXAS, January 31 - January 31, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Conor Harvey and Justin West and reappointed Janna Atkins to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) for terms set to expire on August 30, 2029. Additionally, Governor Abbott appointed Justin Berry to the Commission for a term set to expire on August 30, 2027. The Commission establishes and enforces standards to ensure that the people of Texas are served by highly trained and ethical law enforcement, corrections, and telecommunications personnel.

Conor Harvey of Houston is an attorney at Murphy Ball Stratton LLP, where his practice includes civil and white collar litigation and appeals. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, The Federalist Society, and the bars of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Southern, and Eastern Districts of Texas. Previously, he clerked for Justice Jimmy Blacklock of the Supreme Court of Texas and served as Chief Law Clerk to Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Harvey received a Bachelor of Public Administration from The University of Texas at San Antonio and a Juris Doctor from the University of Chicago Law School.

Justin West of League City is the constable of Precinct 4 in Galveston County. He is a member of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT), National Constables and Marshals Association, and the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas. Additionally, he is a member of the League City Lions Club and a Zone Chair for the Lions Club District. He is a former board member for the Bay Area Council on Drugs & Alcohol and the Refuge for Women Texas Gulf Coast. West received a degree in Information Technology and Security from Western Governors University.

Janna Atkins of Abilene is the criminal justice manager and training coordinator for the West Central Texas Regional Law Enforcement Academy / West Central Texas Council of Governments. She has 38 years of experience as a Texas peace officer working for the Abilene Police Department and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, 26 of those years has been in the field of law enforcement training. She is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, instructor for the National Safety Council, a Sexual Assault Family Violence Investigators Course instructor for the Texas Municipal Police Association, committee co-chair for Champion for Children, and a former member of the Abilene Police Officers Association. Additionally, she has served as a board member for the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and Vice President of Fundraisers for the Aggie Moms’ Club - Abilene Chapter.

Justin Berry of Austin is a senior police officer for the Austin Police Department, with over 16 years of experience. He currently holds a Texas Master Peace Officer License, CIT certification, and Instructor Proficiency certification with TCOLE. He has earned numerous awards, medals, and commendations including the Austin Police Department Honorable Conduct Medal, the Austin Police Department Meritorious Service Medal, CLEAT’s Distinguished Spirt of Leadership Award, Austin Cops for Charities Distinguished Civic Leadership Award, a U.S. Senate Certificate of Commendation, a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition, The 100 Club of Central Texas Outstanding Team of the Year award, and The 100 Club of Central Texas Outstanding Officer of the Year award. Berry received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Leadership and Management from Sam Houston State University.