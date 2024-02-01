Saudi Arabia Events Industry to Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue That Will Boost Overall Industry Growth by 2031

Allied

Events among the global population, especially the youth and middle-aged individuals, which boost the growth of the events industry

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Saudi Arabia Events Industry by Type, Revenue Source, Organizer and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” The Saudi Arabia events industry Size was valued at $6.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $17.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The term event refers to organizing a show which involves public gathering at a pre-determined place and time. The most popular events include conference & exhibition, corporate events & seminar, promotion & fundraising, music & art performance, sports, festival, trade shows, product launch, and similar others. The initial stage of a major event involves understanding the audience and their behavior that excites and emotionally engages them. The final stage involves conducting an event appropriately.

To increase awareness about products and services offered by various companies, the leading players operating in myriad industry sponsor events such as music concerts and sports events. Sponsorship is done to provide material support to an event or an organization. In addition, sponsorship enables the leading players to advertise their products and reach a wide consumer base, thereby fueling the adoption of their products. Moreover, it helps to focus on consumer preference and to foster brand loyalty.

The Booming Events Industry in the Saudi Arabia: Opportunities and Growth

Economic Diversification: Saudi Arabia has been actively working on diversifying its economy through its Vision 2030 initiative. This involves reducing dependence on oil and investing in various sectors, including tourism and entertainment. As a result, there is an increased focus on organizing and hosting diverse events to attract tourists and boost the local economy.

Rise in Tourism: The Saudi government has been making efforts to promote tourism, issuing tourist visas, and hosting international events. This has led to a surge in the number of tourists visiting the country, creating a demand for various events, including conferences, exhibitions, and cultural festivals.

Investment in Entertainment Infrastructure: Saudi Arabia has been investing heavily in building world-class entertainment infrastructure, including venues for concerts, sports events, and cultural performances. The development of entertainment cities and complexes has further fueled the events industry's growth.

Social Changes: There have been significant social changes in Saudi Arabia, including the relaxation of certain social norms. This has opened up new opportunities for various types of events, including concerts, fashion shows, and other cultural activities.

Government Support: The Saudi government has shown strong support for the events industry, recognizing its potential to contribute to economic growth and job creation. This support comes in the form of regulations, incentives, and investments in event infrastructure.

Youth Demographics: With a large percentage of the population being young, there is a growing demand for entertainment and cultural experiences. This demographic factor contributes to the success of events catering to a diverse range of interests.

Global Partnerships: Saudi Arabia has been actively engaging in partnerships with international event organizers and entertainment companies. This has not only brought in global events to the country but has also facilitated knowledge exchange and expertise in event management.

Saudi Arabia driving the growth of the events industry.

The increase in the number of attendees at business seminars and proper counselling programs has enabled youth to convert their innovative business ideas into viable plans. In December 2018, numerous digital business leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs gathered in Arabnet Riyadh, an event that featured two events simultaneously. This has resulted in the growing interest among youth toward such conferences, seminars, and career-related events, which is expected to propel the demand for events, thereby driving the growth of the events industry.

