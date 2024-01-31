Sask Parks Announces 2024 Campsite Reservation Dates

CANADA, January 31 - Released on January 31, 2024

Reservations for Saskatchewan Provincial Parks 2024 camping season are set to begin April 1 for seasonal campsites and April 2 to 9 for nightly, Camp-Easy and group campsites.

"Camping continues to be an affordable vacation option for Saskatchewan residents and visitors," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "We are happy to announce there will be no fee increases this year when visiting a provincial park. We hope this encourages families to take a moment to explore the beauty of our province and make lasting memories."

Schedule

People can begin reserving their campsites starting April 1. Reservations open at 7 a.m. each day. The complete reservation schedule for 2024 is as follows:

Seasonal campsites:

April 1: All parks participating in the seasonal camping program.

Nightly, Camp-Easy and group campsites:

April 2: Candle Lake, Good Spirit Lake, Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan Landing.

April 4: Douglas, Echo Valley, Makwa Lake, Narrow Hills, Pike Lake.

April 5: Danielson, Great Blue Heron, Greenwater Lake, Rowan's Ravine, The Battlefords.

April 8: Buffalo Pound, Bronson Forest, Duck Mountain, Moose Mountain, Porcupine Hills.

April 9: Blackstrap, Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Lac La Ronge.

Fees

For a complete listing of fees to experience Saskatchewan's Provincial Parks, visit Sask Park's reservation site: https://parks.saskatchewan.ca/articles/camping/saskatchewan-provincial-parks-fees?tti=Fees.

There are no fee increases for park entry, swimming, and Camp-Easy, nightly, seasonal, and group camping, for the 2024 camping season.

Some of the new reservation system features campers can look forward to this year include:

Group camping: has been improved with advanced search functionality to provide better search returns that meet visitors' booking requirements.

Recreation hall reservations: have been streamlined and enhanced to allow for multi-day bookings and where visitors can change and cancel online.

Park entry improvements: daily and weekly entry permits purchased online in advance of a visitor's stay are refundable if date or license plate changes are required prior to arrival, adding more flexibility to purchasing entry online and reducing entry gate congestion.

Also new this year is the addition of 28 new seasonal sites across Buffalo Pound, Candle Lake, Echo Valley, Greenwater Lake and Meadow Lake Provincial Parks due to the seasonal camping program's popularity.

For the first time since it's official designation as a Saskatchewan Provincial Park, Porcupine Hills Provincial Park campsites can be booked online. Located on the eastern side of the province, this park is perfect for the camper looking for a more rustic camping experience. Campers should note there is no cell service at this park.

Summer Events and Programming

Visitors can look forward to a full list of signature events for another year with the return of Canada Day and Summer Cinema in many parks around the province. Other exciting events to look forward to this summer include Back in the Boreal at Meadow Lake, Trade Days at Fort Carlton, Cannington Fair at Cannington Manor, Wind and Waves at Rowan's Ravine and Fall Guided Hikes at Echo Valley among other new programming and events.

For more information on reservations and to favourite your top campsites, visit the Saskatchewan Provincial Parks reservation site.-

