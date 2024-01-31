$1.5 Million in Charitable Gaming Grants Paid to Community Groups Across Saskatchewan

CANADA, January 31 - Released on January 31, 2024

More than 850 groups and organizations across Saskatchewan received a total of $1.5 million in charitable gaming grants from Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) in the third quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

"We are pleased to see these grants going out to hundreds of groups in communities throughout our province," Minister responsible for LGS Laura Ross said. "These funds support youth involved in amateur sport, music and culture, service clubs like the Lions and Kinsmen, and much more. These activities are important for the health and wellbeing of community residents, and contribute to our quality of life."

Grants were paid to charitable groups and organizations in more than 200 Saskatchewan communities. About $428,000 was provided to groups in Saskatoon and more than $187,000 to groups in Regina. Groups in other regions also received funds, including:

Prince Albert and area received more than $146,000

Weyburn, Estevan and area received nearly $121,000

Yorkton, Melville and area received more than $112,000

Meadow Lake and area received more than $94,000

Humboldt, Melfort and area received more than $41,000

The Assiniboine River Archery Club, a member of the Saskatchewan Archery Association (SAA), is one of the many groups and organizations to benefit from the charitable gaming grant program.

"We use the money from these grants to help make opportunities like the SAA indoor championships for archery affordable for our club members," Assiniboine River Archery Club spokesperson Lisa Fast said.

Groups and organizations in good standing that conduct licensed charitable gaming activities such as bingos, raffles, breakopen ticket sales, Texas hold 'em poker tournaments and Monte Carlo events receive these quarterly grants. They are equal to 25 per cent of the net revenue raised by each charitable event, to a maximum of $100,000 per group or organization annually.

The charities don't have to apply to LGS for the grants. Instead, the amount of each grant paid by LGS to each charity is calculated by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) based on financial reports and other information submitted by the group or organization. Groups can apply through SLGA's charitable gaming licensing process here.

Matthew BartonLotteries and Gaming SaskatchewanReginaPhone: 306-787-3515Email: mbarton@lgsask.ca Cell: 306-510-9506