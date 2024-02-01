NIO Inc. Announces Completion of the Repurchase Right Offer for Its 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced that it has completed its previously announced repurchase right offer relating to its 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (CUSIP No. 62914VAE6) (the “Notes”). The repurchase right offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Based on information from The Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as the paying agent for the Notes, US$300,536,000.00 aggregate principal amount of the Notes (the “Repurchase Price”) were validly surrendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the repurchase right offer. The Company has forwarded cash in payment of the Repurchase Price to the Paying Agent for distribution to the Holders that had validly exercised their Repurchase Right. Following settlement of the repurchase, US$912,000.00 aggregate principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding and continue to be subject to the existing terms of the Indenture and the Notes.



About NIO Inc.

