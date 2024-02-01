Drivers are advised that the eastbound travel lane of the Steveston Highway crossing over Highway 99 has been closed for a structural assessment.

A potential deficiency in one of the support piers was identified following a scheduled engineering inspection, and the eastbound lane has been closed out of caution. Ministry staff will further assess the structure to determine next steps.

With the closure of the eastbound lane, drivers can expect single lane alternating traffic on the Steveston Highway crossing over Highway 99 until further notice. People using this crossing can expect delays.

Access across Highway 99 is also available via the Blundell Road and Westminster Highway crossings. Access to Highway 99 northbound is also available at the Alderbridge Way/Highway 91 interchange. Access to Highway 99 southbound is also available via Westminster Highway.

Obey signs and watch for traffic control personnel. For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/