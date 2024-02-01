Malware Analysis Market to See Exponential Growth CAGR of 28.5% by 2026 | McAfee LLC, Trend Micro and FireEye, Inc

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Malware Analysis Market Size by Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,"

The global malware analysis market was valued at $3.27 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $24.15 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in number of malware attacks, surge in number of government regulations, increase in need for securing critical IT infrastructure and personal data from cyber-attacks, are expected to drive the growth of the malware analysis market. This market is expected to witness lucrative opportunities owing to increase in adoption of mobile device applications and platforms.

Furthermore, rise in malware and phishing threats, increase in adoption of IoT and BYOD trend among organizations, and surge in government regulations are the major factors that drive the growth of the malware analysis market. However, complexities of device security and usage of free anti-virus solutions are expected to hinder the malware analysis market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of mobile device applications and platforms is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Malware Analysis Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Malware Analysis Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Sophos Group

Symantec Corporation

Kaspersky Lab

Fortinet Inc.

Qualys Inc.

McAfee LLC

Trend Micro

FireEye, Inc and Many More

Region wise, the global malware analysis market was dominated by North America in 2018 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market in this region include rise in digitization and increase in usage of mobile & web applications. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to growing penetration of internet, increasing usage of mobile data, and rising trend of using BYOD among organizations.

BFSI sector is expected to attain significant growth in the upcoming years, owing to high spending by the financial institutions on security solutions and growing concerns over data breaches and financial activities.

