Avocado Oil Market Size, Share, Key Players, Growth Factors and Forecast 2024-2032

The avocado oil market is expected to reach US$ 876.5 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2024-2032.

Report Highlights:

How big is the avocado oil market?

The global avocado oil market size reached US$ 584.8 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 876.5 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Avocado Oil Industry:

• Health and Nutritional Benefits:

A primary factor fueling the growth of the avocado oil market is the increasing consumer awareness of its health and nutritional benefits. Avocado oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, which are known to improve heart health by reducing bad cholesterol levels and increasing good cholesterol. Additionally, it contains essential nutrients like potassium, lecithin, and vitamins A, D, and E. These health benefits align well with the global trend of health-conscious eating and the growing demand for healthier cooking oil alternatives. The oil’s anti-inflammatory properties and presence of antioxidants also make it popular among health enthusiasts. This rise in health awareness, especially in the wake of the global health crisis, has led to a greater emphasis on dietary choices that support overall well-being, with avocado oil being a prime choice.

• Versatility in Applications:

Avocado oil’s versatility is another significant factor contributing to its market growth. While primarily used in cooking and food preparation due to its high smoke point and distinctive flavor, avocado oil has also found substantial applications in other sectors. In the cosmetics industry, it is prized for its hydrating and nourishing properties, making it a popular ingredient in skincare and hair care products. Its use in natural and organic cosmetic products is particularly notable, given the rising consumer preference for clean and green beauty products. Furthermore, avocado oil is used in pharmaceuticals and health supplements, owing to its health-promoting properties. This versatility opens multiple avenues for the use of avocado oil, broadening its appeal and application across different consumer segments.

• Increase in Avocado Production and Supply Chain Improvements:

The growth of the avocado oil market is also supported by the increase in avocado production globally, particularly in countries like Mexico, Peru, and Chile. The expanding avocado cultivation has ensured a steady supply of raw materials for avocado oil production. Additionally, improvements in the supply chain, from efficient harvesting and processing techniques to better storage and distribution methods, have helped in maintaining the quality of avocado oil and reducing wastage. These advancements in the supply chain have made avocado oil more accessible and affordable to a wider market, thus contributing to its growth.

Avocado Oil Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup By Product Type:

• Extra Virgin Oil

• Refined Oil

• Blends

• Others

Extra-virgin avocado oil holds the largest market share by product type in the global avocado oil market, owing to its high nutritional value, superior quality, and flavor, making it a preferred choice for health-conscious consumers and culinary enthusiasts.

Breakup By Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

The food and beverages sector dominates the application segment in the avocado oil market, as avocado oil is increasingly used in cooking and food preparation due to its health benefits and distinct flavor profile.

Breakup By Distribution Channel:

• Business to Business

• Business to Consumer

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Online Stores

o Others

The business-to-business (B2B) distribution channel leads the avocado oil market, driven by bulk purchases from food manufacturers, cosmetic companies, and food service providers who value avocado oil for its versatile applications in their products and services.

Breakup By Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

North America is the largest market by region for avocado oil, attributed to the high consumer awareness of health benefits associated with avocado oil, coupled with the region’s strong health and wellness trend and the presence of key market players.

Global Avocado Oil Market Trends:

The rising consumer awareness of health and wellness represents one of the key factors influencing the growth of the avocado oil market across the globe. This is primarily attributed to the beneficial properties of avocado oil, such as high monounsaturated fat content and antioxidants which is driving the demand for avocado oil This health trend is coupled with the growing popularity of clean eating and natural ingredients, positioning avocado oil as a healthy alternative to traditional cooking oils.

Another significant trend is the expansion of avocado oil applications beyond cooking, particularly in the cosmetics and personal care industry, where its moisturizing and skin-nourishing properties are highly valued. The market is also witnessing a surge in demand for organic and extra-virgin avocado oil, as consumers increasingly prefer high-quality, minimally processed products. Furthermore, sustainable and ethical sourcing of avocados is becoming a crucial factor, as consumers and manufacturers alike are emphasizing environmental responsibility and fair trade practices.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Avocado Oil Industry:

• Olivado Group

• Sesajal

• Grupo Industrial Batellero

• The Village Press

• Spectrum organics

• Bella Vado

• Chosen Foods LLC

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

