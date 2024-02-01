Professional Service Robot Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 145,343.0 million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Demand for automation from various industries are escalating the production process of these Professional Service Robots

Rockville, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is projected that the global professional service robot market would reach a valuation of US$ 29,472.3 million by 2024. The market is anticipated to garner a CAGR of 17.3% between 2024 and 2034. It is anticipated that the market would have expanded to an astounding US$ 145,343.0 million by 2034.



The increasing need for automation in many industries due to productivity gains is driving the emergence of professional service robots. Advances in sensors and artificial intelligence are crucial in augmenting the capabilities of robots.

These dynamic characteristics combined represent a substantial shift in the professional service robot market by redefining efficiency, flexibility, and revolutionary applications across varied industries.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 145,343 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 17.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Over the projected period, the North American market is expected to expand at a 17.5% CAGR.

In contrast, a 16.6% CAGR is projected for the East Asia market through 2034.

The United States is expected to acquire a market share of 64.6% by 2024.

The China market is anticipated to account for 55.6% of the market in 2024.

In 2024, the land-based category is projected to account for 37.9% of the market share.

The segment's projected growth rate during the projection period is 17.6% CAGR.

By 2024, it is anticipated that professional service robots would account for 10.9% of the market for inspection and maintenance applications.

It will expand at a CAGR of 18.3% over the projected decade.

“The need for automation is growing across several sectors, and advances in artificial intelligence and sensor technologies are driving the expansion of professional service robots by improving their efficiency and flexibility,” remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Hanson Robotics

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Aethon Inc.

DJI

KUKA AG

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Softbank Robotics

Blue River Technology

Boston Dynamics

Cyberdyne Inc.

ECA Group



The United States market is projected to reach a value of US$ 6,873.1 million in 2024, capturing an anticipated market share of 64.6% during that year. The increasing demand for automation and robotics in the healthcare industry is driving the popularity of professional service robots. These robots play a crucial role in improving patient outcomes and operational efficiency within healthcare institutions, assisting with tasks such as patient care, surgical support, and logistics.

Key Segments of Professional Service Robot Market Research Report



By Form Factor By Application By Region Land-based

Water-based

Wearable Robots Field Robotics

Professional Cleaning

Inspection & Maintenance

Construction & Demolition

Logistics

Medical Robots

Rescue & Security

Underwater

Public Relation

Other Applications North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Prominent firms within the professional service robotics market are making significant investments in research and development to provide innovative robotic solutions. To gain access to complementary technology and increase their market share, they concentrate on strategic alliances. Tailored solutions and customizations meet industry-specific demands and draw in a wide range of customers.

A focus on all-inclusive service and support guarantees excellent performance and smooth integration. Strong marketing strategies emphasize the value of the product, build consumer loyalty and trust, and eventually support long-term profitability in an ever-changing and quickly evolving sector.

Product Portfolio

The Walking Assist Device, UNI-CUB, and ASIMO are just a few of the robotics products that Honda has developed. Honda will concentrate on the study and creation of diverse robots with specialized roles so that we can swiftly use them and provide benefits to individuals and society.

The Honda Avatar Robot is one such project, for which they are doing research and development with the objectives of "maximizing the value of time" and "expanding physical functions" for human use. This multi-fingered robotic hand is capable of carrying out a greater variety of everyday chores, such as carefully picking up a penny, utilizing a pull tab to open a can, and unscrewing the top on a PET bottle.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the professional service robot market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the professional service robot market, the market is segmented on the basis of form factor (land-based, water-based, wearable robots), by application (field robotics, professional cleaning, inspection & maintenance, construction & demolition, logistics, medical robots, rescue & security, underwater, public relation, other application), and across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

