Construction to resume on the Alexandra Hospital expansion project

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS – Construction on the Alexandra Hospital expansion project is expected to resume in the coming months, according to the Honourable Premier Mark Brantley.

 

“I am pleased to report that the necessary information that we were waiting for, the final quantity takeoffs, are now in hand.

 

“We have put together a local committee, guided by our project Management Unit, and they are currently evaluating that information. We convened an all-parties meeting earlier this month and I’m now told we expect for the actual construction to resume in the first half of this year,” he said.

 

The information was disclosed on Tuesday, January 30 during the Premier’s first press conference of 2024.

 

The multi-million-dollar project, the largest single investment in healthcare infrastructure in this government’s history, was delayed for some time as the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) awaited a quantity survey. Premier Brantley has provided the media and the public with regular updates on the project over the past several months, including a clarification on the cost. In March 2023 he revealed an expenditure of $17,210,820.74.

 

“I’m happy that the impediment that we had has now been removed, and that we expect now to be able to move forward with this critical project and move forward with the construction and get us to the point of completion.

 

“I thank you for your patience. It is an important project and it has been delayed, in my humble opinion, for far too long, but we are now getting it back on track and we expect that we will have that project completed in short order,” he said, adding that a completion date could only be estimated once the construction work resumes. 

 

 

The external works for the expansion have been completed is significantly larger than the existing facility. It will see the addition of a physiotherapy wing, paediatric isolation wing, laboratory wing, operating theatre, and radiology wing.

