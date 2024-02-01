Seamoss production exhibition sites to be established in St Kitts and Nevis as part of marine sector transformation

(Press release) In a significant move to transform the marine sector, the Department of Marine Resources St. Kitts and Nevis is gearing up to establish sea moss production exhibition sites over the next few weeks as a pivotal component of its Transformation Strategy 2024.

This was revealed by the Director of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Mr. Randel Thompson at a the 2024 Work Plan Presentation, hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources on Tuesday, 23 January 2024.

He said, “Our plan is aquaculture. Getting into aquaculture and establishing it to a next level, so we are looking at sea moss production and one of the things that we are looking to do within the first quarter of this year is to establish exhibition sites and we will starting between the areas of Old Road to New Guinea. We want to establish a site there and that site will establish how sea moss production can be done.”

Mr. Thompson also shared that an exhibition site would be set up in Dieppe Bay due to the

benefits that can be derived from the conditions of the sea in that coastal area. He added that stakeholders will be invited to view the development of the sites to learn about the innovative and sustainable methods of sea moss farming.

“We would also be inviting stakeholders, young entrepreneurs and fishers to be a part of the process so that they can see that sea moss production is a viable way forward that can

supplement their income and become something that they can do full-time”, Thompson

expressed.

The Director said once the federation harnesses the potential of sea moss through training and research conducted at the sea moss production exhibition sites, St. Kitts and Nevis is poised to record substantial economic growth, and skilled fisher folk can further contribute to a more sustainable and resilient marine sector.