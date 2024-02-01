Explainable AI Market Latest Trends [2024-2032] | Global Demand and Forecast Report by IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global explainable AI market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬), 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝, 𝐎𝐧-𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 (𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐁𝐅𝐒𝐈, 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞, 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞, 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global explainable AI market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.51% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/explainable-ai-market/requestsample

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬:

The explainable AI industry is driven by the increasing focus on regulatory compliance and ethical considerations in AI development. Governments and organizations worldwide are recognizing the importance of ensuring that AI systems are transparent and accountable. Explainable AI (XAI) techniques address this by providing interpretable AI models that offer insights into how decisions are made. This aligns with regulations such as GDPR and ethics standards like fairness and bias mitigation. As a result, explainable AI is becoming a necessity in industries where ethical and regulatory compliance is crucial, fostering market growth.

𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Trust is a major factor in AI adoption, and XAI plays a vital role in building that trust. Many individuals and organizations are wary of AI systems owing to their perceived "black box" nature, where decisions are difficult to interpret. XAI provides transparency by explaining how AI models arrive at conclusions, making AI systems more trustworthy. This is crucial for applications where human lives or sensitive decisions are involved, such as in healthcare and autonomous vehicles. The rapid growth of the XAI industry is fueled by its ability to boost trust, thereby spurring the adoption of AI technologies.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

The explainable AI industry's growth is positively influenced by its versatility in addressing industry-specific needs. Different sectors have unique requirements for AI explainability. In healthcare, for instance, it is imperative to understand the reasoning behind AI-driven medical diagnoses to ensure patient safety and clinician trust. Along with this, in financial services, transparent AI models are essential for risk assessment and regulatory compliance. XAI solutions can be tailored to meet these distinct demands, making them indispensable for the development and deployment of AI systems across diverse industries. This adaptability has accelerated the adoption of the explainable AI, thereby supporting market growth.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

DarwinAI

DataRobot Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

International Business Machines Corporation

Kyndi Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Seldon Technologies Limited

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=7973&flag=C

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Solution

Services

Solution represented the leading segment due to the rising demand for XAI systems that provide transparency and interpretability in AI decision-making.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Cloud

On-premises

On-premises accounted for the largest market share owing to the escalating need for data security and control.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Fraud and Anomaly Detection

Drug Discovery and Diagnostics

Predictive Maintenance

Supply Chain Management

Identity and Access Management

Others

Fraud and anomaly detection represented the largest segment as explainable AI plays a crucial role in identifying unusual patterns and explaining why such events occur, benefiting sectors like finance and cybersecurity.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:

Healthcare

BFSI

Aerospace and Defense

Retail and E-commerce

Public Sector and Utilities

IT and Telecommunication

Automotive

Others

IT and telecommunications held the majority of the market share on account of the industry's increased reliance on AI for network optimization, customer support, and data analysis.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the explainable AI market is attributed to its early adoption of AI technologies, heightened regulatory focus on transparency, and a robust ecosystem of AI research and development in the region.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Regulatory compliance and ethical considerations have augmented the demand for explainable AI as governments and organizations worldwide increasingly require AI systems to be transparent and accountable. This, in turn, is catalyzing market growth. Apart from this, the growing realization of explainable AI's importance in various industries, such as finance and healthcare, where critical decisions are made, has accelerated the product adoption rate. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements and innovations in XAI techniques that make AI models more interpretable are contributing to market growth.

