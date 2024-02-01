Submit Release
Temporary arrangements at the Ruins of St. Paul’s on 3 February due to the 2024 “Happy Chinese New Year” programme of activities

MACAU, February 1 - Due to the 2024 “Happy Chinese New Year” launching ceremony and to the “Happy Chinese New Year, Macao Full Spring” Concert to be held in the evening of 3 February at the Ruins of St. Paul’s, the forecourt and staircase of the former Mater Dei Church will be temporary closed to the public from 4:30pm on the same day. The Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt and the exhibition “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s will also be suspended from 4pm. The traffic control measures at Calçada de S. Paulo on weekends will be extended until 10pm. The Cultural Affairs Bureau thanks the members of the public for their understanding and cooperation.

