Macao Polytechnic University launched a Professional Management Certificate Course with an integrated resort and leisure company

MACAU, February 1 - In order to strengthen the collaboration between higher education and the tourism and leisure industry, the Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies at Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) recently offered the Professional Management Certificate Course under the MGM PRIDE Career Development Program. Thirty-one participants were awarded completion certificates. The participants greatly benefited from the program by enhancing their management knowledge and skills.

Through the Professional Management Certificate Course, participants learned various subjects such as writing business proposals for marketing, establishing and managing customer relationships, and an introduction to future workplace management in the metaverse. This program aimed to enhance their knowledge and skills in the field of management and broaden their perspectives in their workplace.

MPU continues to promote the upgrading of talent in collaboration with the tourism and leisure industry. By working together with MGM, MPU aims to cultivate high-quality management professionals in the tourism service industry, contributing to Macao's status as a leading tourism and leisure hub in the Greater Bay Area. MPU's Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies serves as an educational service platform and offers professional training certificate programs that align with the development of the "Tourism and Leisure Industry +". Interested individuals and companies are welcome to find out more by calling 28839648 or emailing cjt@mpu.edu.mo.

