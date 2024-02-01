Faculty and Students from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Visit Macao Polytechnic University to Exchange Insights on the Development of Macao's Tourism and Leisure Industry

MACAU, February 1 - A group of forty students and faculty members from the Vocational Training and Continuing Education College, Department of Applied Social Sciences, and Advanced Diploma in Social Work programme at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) recently visited the Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies at Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) to learn about the development of Macao as a world tourism and leisure center. The exchange of ideas and discussions on teaching and development in the tourism and leisure industry between the two institutions took place in a productive atmosphere.

During the course of the visit, Mr. Siu Yu Ning, Deputy Director of the Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies at MPU, introduced the courses, research, and social service initiatives offered by MPU to support the development of Macao as a world tourism and leisure center. The participants from both institutions exchanged views on the development of the tourism and leisure industry in Macao, responsible gambling, problem gambling prevention, and exploring the potential for collaboration in various areas. The delegation from PolyU had the opportunity to visit several simulated teaching laboratories and engage in experiential teaching and research activities at the centre, gaining insights into the macro trends of the Macao tourism and leisure industry's development, including its impact on industries such as technology, health, culture, and conference exhibitions. They also had in-depth discussions with the centre's tutors on measures taken to address problem gambling in both regions.

Both the delegation from PolyU and the team from the Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies at MPU expressed their satisfaction with the visit, noting that it helped strengthen the connection between the two institutions and reached a consensus on conducting more academic exchange activities in the fields of social and economic development in the future.