High- Performance Computing as a Service Market Size Projected to Achieve Exponential Growth USD 17.00 Billion by 2026

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "High-Performance Computing as a Service Market Size by Component, Deployment Type, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026,"

The global HPC as a service market size was valued at $6.28 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $17.00 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2019 to 2026.

High-performance computing is mainly associated with supercomputers that can perform quadrillions of calculations per second. The computation of complex solutions involves completion of more than one task, which requires over thousands of computing nodes to work in parallel. High-performance computing as a service enables the execution of high-performance computing applications over cloud, which enables on-demand access to HPC components.

The evolution of technologies, such as 3D imaging, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and the volume of data organizations analyzed boosts the HPC as a service market growth. In addition, the adoption of high-performance computing as a service is on an increase due to its capability to process data in real-time to analyze stock trends, test new products, and stream live sports events. Moreover, the increase in initiatives taken by governments for digitization is expected to impact positively on the growth of the high-performance computing as a service market globally. Furthermore, high proliferation of cloud in emerging economies is also anticipated to be a major HPC as a service market opportunity.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of High- Performance Computing as a Service Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, High- Performance Computing as a Service Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Cray Inc.

Dell

Google (Alphabet Inc.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Microsoft Corporation

Nimbix, Inc.

Penguin Computing

Sabalcore Computing

The UberCloud and Many More

Region wise, North America dominated the global HPC as a service market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period due to presence of major market players and on-going developments in high-performance computing technology. Also, rise in demand for engineering and scientific progress boosts the market demand for HPC services in this region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to increase in adoption of machine learning & artificial intelligence (AI) among organizations, and increase in IT spending by the various governments in this region.

