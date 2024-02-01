Non-Woven Adhesives Market worth $3.5 billion by 2025 Globally, at a CAGR of 8.5 %, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market is projected to grow from USD 3.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2025, from USD 2.3 billion in 2020, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Non-woven adhesives are used for the adhesion of non-woven fabrics, hygiene, and disposable products. These adhesives are manufactured using base polymers and tackifiers. Tackifiers are petroleum/hydrocarbon-based and are made from bio-based ingredients. Non-woven adhesives are used extensively in various products such as baby diapers, training pants, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and tissue, towel & napkin. The adhesive is placed in a fluid medium with an absorbent held within the disposable material, and on cooling, it provides the required adhesion or bonding. Non-woven adhesives have high elasticity and excellent bonding strength.

Henkel AG (Germany) H.B. Fuller (US) Arkema (France) Moresco Corporation (Japan) Beardow Adams (Adhesives) Ltd. (UK) Lohmann- Koester GmbH & Co.KG (Germany) ADTEK Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Malaysia) Colquimica Adhesives (Portugal) Savare Specialty Adhesives (Italy)

Drivers: Increasing urban population Restraints: Stagnant growth in the baby diaper segment in matured markets. Opportunity: Growing opportunities in the APAC region for manufacturing adhesives. Challenge: Stringent policies and time-consuming regulatory approvals

The hot-melt segment is expected to lead the non-woven adhesives market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. The baby care segment is projected to account for the largest share in the non-woven adhesives market. APAC to be the fastest growing non-woven adhesives market and accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Hot-melt-based adhesives are extensively used in products such as baby diapers, pet & medical pads, tissues, and towel & napkin. The market for hot-melt-based non-woven adhesives is well-established in North America and Europe.

Hot-melt-based adhesives are placed in a fluid medium with an absorbent material held within the disposable article. The article changes color when the hot-melt moisture indicator material encounters the source of moisture. Hot-melt adhesives used for disposable articles are based on EVA, SBC, and APAO.

Based on technology, the non-woven adhesives market has been segmented into hot-melt and others. The hot-melt segment dominates the market, in terms of both value and volume. The growth is attributed to the increasing use of hot-melt adhesives in baby diapers, sanitary pads, and adult diapers. The market for hot-melt-based non-woven adhesives is well-established in North America and Europe.

Based on type, the non-woven adhesives market has been segmented into amorphous poly alpha olefin (APAO), styrene block copolymers (SBC), and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA). The SBC segment accounts for the largest share of the overall non-woven adhesives market due to its availability and wide acceptability in applications such as baby care, adult incontinence, and feminine hygiene. However, the APAO segment is projected to grow at a higher rate than the SBC during the forecast period as it is a new class of hot-melt adhesives with better properties for hygiene application. Increasing demand for non-woven fabrics is likely to drive the EVA segment.

