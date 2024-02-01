Global Water Testing And Analysis Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Water Testing And Analysis Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The water testing and analysis market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Water Testing And Analysis Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the water testing and analysis market size is predicted to reach $5.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

The growth in the water testing and analysis market is due to the rise in the prevalence of waterborne diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest water testing and analysis market share. Major players in the water testing and analysis market include General Electric Company, Veolia Environnement SA, Honeywell International Inc., Danaher Corporation, ABB Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd..

Water Testing And Analysis Market Segments

• By Type: TOC Analyzer, PH Meter, Dissolved Oxygen Meter, Conductivity Sensor, Turbidity Meter, Other Types

• By Test Type: Physicochemical Analysis, Bacteriological Testing

• By Method: Membrane Filter, Multiple Tube Dilution, Visual Comparison Method, Spectrometric Method, Titration Method, Other Methods

• By End User: Pharmaceutical, Power, Semiconductor, Food and Beverage, Mining, Refineries, Metals, Chemicals, Environmental, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global water testing and analysis market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Water testing and analysis refers to the process of determining the quality of water. Water testing and analysis are used to measure the properties of water, such as turbidity, dissolved gas content, radioactivity, and water conductivity. Water quality is critical to many industries and activities, including agriculture, fisheries, electronics, food, pharmaceutical aquaculture, and forestry.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Water Testing And Analysis Market Characteristics

3. Water Testing And Analysis Market Trends And Strategies

4. Water Testing And Analysis Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Water Testing And Analysis Market Size And Growth

……

27. Water Testing And Analysis Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Water Testing And Analysis Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

