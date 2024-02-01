Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Wireless Fire Detection Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The wireless fire detection systems market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Wireless Fire Detection Systems Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the wireless fire detection systems market size is predicted to reach $2.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth in the wireless fire detection systems market is due to the increasing construction industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest wireless fire detection systems market share. Major players in the wireless fire detection systems market include Siemens AG, Electro Detectors Ltd., EMS Wireless Fire and Security Ltd., Sterling Safety Systems, EuroFyre Ltd., Honeywell International Inc.

Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Segments

• By Product: Smoke Detector, Heat Detector, Gas Detector, Multi Sensor Detector

• By Model: Fully wireless, Hybrid

• By Installation Type: New installation, Retrofit

• By Application: Indoor, Outdoor

• By Vertical: Residential, Commercial, Government, Manufacturing

• By Geography: The global wireless fire detection systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A wireless fire detection system is a fire alarm appliance that identifies a fire through automatic methods and then alert building occupants to a fire condition. It offers a dependable, simple-to-install, battery-powered solution for short-term or long-term applications that can be swiftly deployed. The main advantage of this is portability, as it is easy to install anywhere.

Information Technology Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027