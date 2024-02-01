DC-DC Converter Market Size to Surpass US$ 20.8 Billion by 2032 | With a 6.7% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global DC-DC converter market size reached US$ 11.5 Billion in 2023.

IMARC Group's report titled "𝐃𝐂-𝐃𝐂 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞 (𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭, 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐞), 𝐈𝐧𝐩𝐮𝐭 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 (𝟓-𝟑𝟔𝐕, 𝟑𝟔-𝟕𝟓𝐕, 𝟕𝟓𝐕 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐯𝐞), 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐩𝐮𝐭 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 (𝟑.𝟑𝐕, 𝟓𝐕, 𝟏𝟐𝐕, 𝟏𝟓𝐕 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐯𝐞), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐂𝐬, 𝐄𝐕 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲, 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global DC-DC converter market size reached US$ 11.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐂-𝐃𝐂 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲-𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

The rising emphasis on energy efficiency across various sectors represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. DC-DC converters are crucial in maximizing efficiency in power management systems by converting voltages from one level to another with minimal energy loss. This feature is particularly vital in battery-operated devices, renewable energy systems, and electric vehicles (EVs), where optimizing energy usage extends the operational life of the device and reduces environmental impact. Moreover, with the rise of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and smart technology, the need for efficient, compact power solutions that can operate in diverse environments is supporting the market growth. Manufacturers are continually innovating in this space, leading to the development of advanced DC-DC converters that offer higher efficiency, smaller sizes, and better thermal performance.



𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

The increasing need for DC-DC converters in the telecommunications industry is propelling the market growth. DC-DC converters are essential components in powering various telecommunication equipment, such as base stations, routers, and switches, ensuring reliable and efficient operation. The rising deployment of 5G networks, which requires more complex and power-efficient network infrastructures is driving the demand for DC-DC converters in managing power distribution and ensuring consistent performance. Additionally, the growing shift towards miniaturization of telecom equipment demands more compact and efficient power conversion solutions, thereby driving the demand for advanced DC-DC converters.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 (𝐄𝐕𝐬):

The increasing emergence of EVs that rely heavily on efficient power management systems to maximize the range and performance of the vehicle is bolstering the market growth. DC-DC converters in EVs are responsible for managing the power flow between different voltage levels in the vehicle, including converting the high-voltage battery power to lower voltages required for the electronics and charging systems of the vehicles. In addition, the governing bodies around the world are implementing stricter emission regulations and incentives for EV adoption, encouraging automotive manufacturers to investment in EV technology, thereby driving the demand for high-performance DC-DC converters. Moreover, the evolution of EV technology, such as the development of fast-charging infrastructure and advanced battery systems, places additional emphasis on the need for efficient and reliable power conversion solutions in this sector.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐂-𝐃𝐂 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

ABB Ltd

Bel Fuse Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

General Electric Company

Infineon Technologies AG

Meggitt plc

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

RECOM Power GmbH

STMicroelectronics

TDK Corporation

Vicor Corporation

𝐃𝐂-𝐃𝐂 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞:

Surface Mount

Through Hole

Through hole mounting exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to its reliability and ease of use in a wide range of electronic applications.

𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐩𝐮𝐭 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞:

5-36V

36-75V

75V and Above

5-36V range holds the biggest market share as it aligns with the common voltage requirements of many commercial and industrial electronic devices.

𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐩𝐮𝐭 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞:

3.3V

5V

12V

15V and Above

5V accounts for the majority of the market share due to it being a standard voltage for a multitude of electronic devices and systems.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Smartphone

Servers PCs

EV Battery

Railway

Others

Smartphone holds the largest share in the market, attributed to the increasing use of these converters in mobile devices to manage power efficiency and battery life.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, due to the growing significance of electronics manufacturing base and the presence of major technology companies.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐂-𝐃𝐂 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The growing shift towards miniaturization of electrical components is driving the need for DC-DC converters that can fit into compact spaces without sacrificing performance. This trend is particularly evident in consumer electronics, telecommunications, and medical devices, where space is at a premium. Manufacturers are innovating to create converters that are not only smaller but also more efficient and capable of handling higher power loads without overheating. This miniaturization also involves advancements in semiconductor technology, using materials like gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC), which offer improved performance in smaller packages.

