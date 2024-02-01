Venture Capital Investment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Venture Capital Investment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The venture capital investment market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $633.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Venture Capital Investment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the venture capital investment market size is predicted to reach $633.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%.

The growth in the venture capital investment market is due to the growing number of start-ups and small businesses. North America region is expected to hold the largest venture capital investment market share. Major players in the venture capital investment market include Intel Capital, The Blackstone Group Inc., Benchmark Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Viking Global Investors.

Venture Capital Investment Market Segments

• By Funding Type: First-Time Venture Funding, Follow-On Venture Funding

• By Fund Size: Under $50 Million, $50 Million to $100 Million, $100 Million to $250 Million, $250 Million to $500 Million, $500 Million to $1 Billion, Above $1 Billion

• By Industry: Real Estate, Financial Services, Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Transport And Logistics, IT And Information Technology Enabled Services, Education, Other Industries

• By Geography: The global venture capital investment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Venture capital (VC) is a sort of private equity and financing provided by investors to start-up

enterprises and small businesses with the potential for long-term growth. The majority of venture capital is often provided by wealthy individuals, investment banks, and other financial organizations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Venture Capital Investment Market Characteristics

3. Venture Capital Investment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Venture Capital Investment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Venture Capital Investment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Venture Capital Investment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Venture Capital Investment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

