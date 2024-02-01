Vegetable Seed Market Size to Hit US$ 8.6 Billion by 2032 | With a 3.7% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global vegetable seed market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐇𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝), 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐚𝐞, 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐭 & 𝐁𝐮𝐥𝐛, 𝐂𝐮𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐭, 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐟𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝 (𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝), 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global vegetable seed market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising focus on healthier eating habits among the masses across the globe is propelling the growth of the market. In line with this, the increasing awareness among individuals about the importance of a balanced diet is catalyzing the demand for vegetable seeds. Moreover, individuals are increasingly seeking fresh and nutritious vegetables to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle. As a result, there is a rise in the demand for specific vegetable varieties that offer nutritional benefits. Companies are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to create seeds that produce vegetables with enhanced nutritional profiles.



𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞:

The increasing focus on sustainable agriculture practices is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, sustainable farming methods aim to minimize environmental impact while ensuring long-term food security. In addition, the rising demand for vegetable seeds that yield high-quality crops with minimal resource utilization, reduced chemical inputs, and improved resistance to pests and diseases. Furthermore, sustainable agriculture not only addresses ecological concerns but also enhances the economic viability of farming operations. Moreover, key players are developing seeds that align with these sustainable practices.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬:

The growing preferences for organic vegetables due to the increasing awareness among individuals about health is offering a positive market outlook. In addition, rising concerns about the environment are impelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, organic vegetables are grown without synthetic pesticides or fertilizers, making them a healthier choice for consumers, as they contain fewer chemical residues. Additionally, organic farming practices prioritize soil health, biodiversity, and sustainable resource management, aligning with environmental sustainability goals. This eco-friendly approach resonates with consumers seeking to reduce their ecological footprint.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

American Takii Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience AG

Bejo Zaden BV

East-West Seed

Enza Zaden Beheer B.V.

Groupe Limagrain

Namdhari Seeds Pvt. Ltd.

Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt En Zaadhandel BV

Sakata Seed Corporation

Syngenta AG (Cnac Saturn (Nl) B.V.)

UPL Limited

𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Open Pollinated Varieties

Hybrid

Open pollinated varieties represented the largest segment as they reduce the need for purchasing seeds annually.

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Solanaceae

Root & Bulb

Cucurbit

Brassica

Leafy

Others

Solanaceae accounted for the largest market share due to its large consumption among individuals.

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝:

Protected

Open Field

Open field holds the biggest market share on account of the rising need for large-scale agricultural production.

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Conventional

Genetically Modified Seeds

Conventional exhibits a clear dominance in the market, which can be attributed to increasing preferences for organic crops.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the vegetable seed market as people are preferring high-quality vegetables.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Technological advancements, such as precision agriculture and data-driven farming, are contributing to the growth of the market. In line with this, companies are incorporating these technologies into their offerings to improve crop yields and overall efficiency. Moreover, seed coatings with beneficial microorganisms or nutrients enhance seedling health, leading to improved crop establishment.

Changes in regulations related to genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and seed patents can impact the availability and development of vegetable seeds. Staying compliant with evolving regulations is crucial for market players to maintain competitiveness.

