Insomnia Market Size to Surpass US$ 6.6 Billion by 2032 | Industry CAGR of 2.69%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global insomnia market size reached US$ 5.2 Billion in 2023.

The global insomnia market size reached US$ 5.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.69% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐬:

High levels of stress can cause sleep disturbances, making it difficult for individuals to fall asleep or stay asleep throughout the night. This is leading to an increasing likelihood of developing insomnia. Prolonged exposure to chronic stress can result in persistent sleep problems. Individuals experiencing chronic stress are seeking medical help for their sleep issues, catalyzing the demand for insomnia treatments. Stress can cause anxiety and depression, both of which are risk factors for insomnia. The psychological toll of stress can lead individuals to seek therapy or medication to address their sleep difficulties.



𝐀𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Insomnia is more common among older adults. As the global population is aging, there is a higher overall prevalence of sleep disorders, including insomnia, which leads to a greater demand for treatment and management solutions. Aging is associated with changes in sleep patterns and sleep architecture. Older individuals often experience difficulties falling asleep, staying asleep, and maintaining deep sleep, which can contribute to the development or exacerbation of insomnia. Elderly individuals are more likely to have comorbid medical conditions, such as chronic pain, arthritis, and mental health disorders, which can increase the risk of insomnia.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Technological innovations are giving rise to wearable devices and smartphone applications that can track and monitor sleep patterns. These devices provide individuals with insights into their sleep quality and can detect issues like insomnia. As a result, more people are motivated to seek solutions for their sleep problems. Telemedicine and remote health monitoring technologies enable healthcare providers to assess and diagnose sleep disorders, including insomnia, without requiring in-person visits. This makes it easier for individuals to access medical advice and treatment recommendations.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Biocodex

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co. Inc.

Neurim Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. (Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Non-Pharmacological Therapy

Hypnotherapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Medical Devices

Others

Pharmacological Therapy

Prescription Sleep Aids

Over-The-Counter Sleep Aids

Pharmacological therapy represented the largest segment as pharmaceutical medications are often the initial choice for treating insomnia, offering quick relief for individuals with sleep difficulties.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬:

Antidepressants

Melatonin Antagonist

Benzodiazepines

Nonbenzodiazepines

Orexin Antagonist

Others

Benzodiazepines accounted for the largest market share due to their widespread use in insomnia treatment, as they are known for their sedative properties and ability to induce sleep in patients with sleep disorders.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and online pharmacies.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the insomnia market on account of the high prevalence of sleep disorders, greater awareness, and access to healthcare services.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The prevalence of insomnia is increasing, driven by factors like stress, lifestyle changes, and an aging population, leading to a growing market for insomnia treatments and management solutions.

Ongoing technological innovations are resulting in the development of sleep-tracking devices, mobile apps, and digital therapies, providing individuals with tools to monitor and improve their sleep.

