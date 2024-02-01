Digital Biomanufacturing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Digital Biomanufacturing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company’s “Digital Biomanufacturing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital biomanufacturing market size is predicted to reach $35.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%.
The growth in the digital biomanufacturing market is due to the growing demand for biologics. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital biomanufacturing market share. Major players in the digital biomanufacturing market include Sanofi SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, SAP SE, Danaher Corporation, ABB AG.
Digital Biomanufacturing Market Segments
By Type: Manufacturing Technologies, Analytical And Process Control Technologies, Software, Other Types
By Types of Biologic(s) Manufactured: Antibodies, Cell And Gene Therapies, Proteins, Vaccines, Other Types
By Technology: AI And IoMT Solutions, Process Analytical Technologies, Data Analytics Software, Predictive Analytics And Digital Twin Technologies, Other Technologies
By Application: BioProcess Optimization, Biomanufacturing Process Automation And Control, Other Applications
By End User: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic And Research Institutes
By Geography: The global digital biomanufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Digital biomanufacturing is the use of digital technologies and advanced analytics in the field of biomanufacturing. It blends data-driven decision-making, automation, and sophisticated manufacturing technology to increase process efficiency and expedite innovation in the biomanufacturing business.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Digital Biomanufacturing Market Characteristics
3. Digital Biomanufacturing Market Trends And Strategies
4. Digital Biomanufacturing Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Digital Biomanufacturing Market Size And Growth
……
27. Digital Biomanufacturing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Digital Biomanufacturing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
