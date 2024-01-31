Tonga Pocket Guide Announces Major Update with Over 500 Articles

Tonga Pocket Guide, the largest source of tourist information in the Kingdom of Tonga, is thrilled to announce a comprehensive update to its platform. This significant enhancement features over 500 up-to-date articles, all readily available for free at tongapocketguide.com

This extensive update has been made possible through the generous support of the Tonga Tourism Authority, whose commitment to promoting tourism and supporting resources for travellers remains unwavering.

In 2023, Tonga Pocket Guide reached a landmark achievement, attracting over one million readers. This milestone underscores the platform’s value as an essential resource for anyone planning to visit this beautiful archipelago.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to CEO Viliami Takau and his dedicated team, whose tireless efforts have been instrumental in this update. Their hard work and commitment to providing accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information exemplify the spirit of Tongan hospitality and expertise.

Additionally, we would like to acknowledge the vital contributions of local operators and Ministry of Tourism staff. Their insights and support have been invaluable in ensuring that the content on Tonga Pocket Guide is not only informative but also reflective of the authentic Tongan experience.

We invite travellers, both new and returning, to explore Tonga Pocket Guide to plan their perfect trip to the Kingdom of Tonga. With this update, we reaffirm our commitment to being the premier source of travel information for this stunning destination.