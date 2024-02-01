Chemical Packaging Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 13.0 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 1.62%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global chemical packaging market size reached US$ 11.3 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐥𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 (𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global chemical packaging market size reached US$ 11.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.62% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Increasing advancements in packaging technologies and materials is supporting the market growth. Innovations in packaging, such as improved barrier properties, tamper-evidence, child-resistant closures, and smart packaging technologies, are enhancing the safety and functionality of chemical packaging. These advancements are crucial in maintaining the integrity and shelf-life of chemicals, preventing contamination, and ensuring user safety. Additionally, smart packaging equipped with internet of things (IoT) technology can track and monitor the condition of chemicals during transit, greatly reducing the risk of spills or exposure. Moreover, advancements in sustainable packaging materials, like biodegradable plastics and recyclable materials, are being adopted in response to the growing environmental concerns and stringent regulations.



𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬:

Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing stricter guidelines concerning the packaging of chemicals to ensure safety, reduce environmental impact, and prevent hazardous incidents. These regulations often mandate specific types of packaging materials, labeling, and handling procedures, which prompt companies to invest in compliant and often more advanced packaging solutions. This is leading to innovations in sustainable packaging, such as the use of recycled materials, reduction in packaging size and weight, and development of biodegradable packaging solutions. Compliance with these regulatory and environmental standards is not just a legal necessity but also a factor influencing individual preference and corporate responsibility.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:

The increasing demand for chemicals across various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food and beverages (F&B), and personal care, is bolstering the market growth. The pharmaceutical industry requires safe and compliant packaging solutions to store and transport chemicals used in medications, aligning with stringent regulatory standards. Additionally, the growing reliance on chemicals in the agricultural sector for fertilizers and pesticides is necessitating robust packaging solutions that ensure safety and efficacy. This diversified and rising demand across industries necessitates advanced packaging solutions, which cater to the specific needs of different chemicals, with a focus on cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and regulatory compliance.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Amcor plc

Brainerd Chemical Company Inc.

Bulk-Pack Inc.

Champion Plastics Inc.

Dow Inc.

Greif Inc.

Hoover CS

LC Packaging International B.V.

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Mondi plc

SolvChem Inc.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Bags and Sacks

Intermediate Bulk Containers

Pails and Drums

Others

Bags and sacks exhibit a clear dominance in the market due to their cost-effectiveness, versatility in packaging a wide range of chemicals, and ease of handling and transportation.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Commodity Chemicals

Specialty Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Others

Commodity chemicals represent the largest segment owing to the high volume of production and widespread use of these chemicals in various industries, necessitating substantial packaging solutions.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market, which can be attributed to the growing demand for chemicals in various sectors like construction, automotive, and agriculture.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The increasing customization and personalization of packaging solutions in response to specific industry needs are contributing to the market growth. Different sectors within the chemical industry present unique requirements in terms of packaging, influenced by the nature of the chemicals, target markets, and application methods. The pharmaceutical industry requires packaging that ensures the stability and sterility of chemicals, while the agricultural sector may prioritize ease of use and distribution. Responding to these diverse needs, packaging companies are offering more specialized and customized packaging solutions, incorporating unique materials, shapes, and functionalities. This trend of customization allows for greater flexibility and optimization in packaging, catering to the specific demands of various industry segments within the market.

