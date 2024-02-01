Quit Smoking Drugs Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Quit Smoking Drugs Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The quit smoking drugs market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $69.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%.” — The Business Research Company

the quit smoking drugs market size is predicted to reach $69.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%.

The growth in the quit smoking drugs market is due to the growing prevalence of numerous diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest quit smoking drugs market share. Major players in the quit smoking drugs market include 22nd Century Group, Alkalon A/S, Cipla Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, GSK Plc., Johnson & Johnson, NJOY LLC, Novartis AG.

Quit Smoking Drugs Market Segments

• By Product: Drug Therapy, E-Cigarettes, Nicotine Inhalers, Nicotine Replacement Therapies, Nicotine Sublingual Tablets

• By Drug: Varenicline (Chantix), Bupropion (Zyban), Other Drugs

• By Distribution: Drug Store, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global quit smoking drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Quit smoking drugs are special drugs that individuals use in quitting smoking and that decrease craving and other nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It is used to deliver nicotine in an alternate form, such as chewing gum or patches, for a brief period, which lessens the withdrawal symptoms from nicotine and the urge to smoke.

