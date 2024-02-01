Packaged Food Market Size to Worth US$ 4,581.6 Billion by 2032 | With a 7% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global packaged food market size reached US$ 2,441.3 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬, 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭/𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global packaged food market size reached US$ 2,441.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4,581.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/packaged-food-market/requestsample

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬:

Modern consumers have increasingly hectic lifestyles, with limited time for meal preparation. This is leading to a growing preference for packaged food products, which offer quick and convenient meal solutions. With the rise of busy professionals and an increase in outdoor activities, consumers are seeking portable and ready-to-eat (RTE) options. Packaged food products, such as energy bars and snack packs, cater to this need. Families with dual-income earners find packaged food products appealing as they reduce the time and effort required for cooking, which is propelling the growth of the market.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The increasing awareness among the masses about the importance of a healthy lifestyle is encouraging consumers to seek packaged food options that align with their dietary and nutritional goals. Consumers are more inclined to scrutinize food labels, looking for products with lower salt, sugar, and fat content. Brands that provide clear nutritional information are preferred. The demand for packaged food products with functional ingredients, such as antioxidants, probiotics, and vitamins, is rising. Consumers perceive these products as beneficial for their health.

𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

E-commerce platforms offer consumers the convenience of shopping for packaged food products from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need to visit physical stores. Online retail allows packaged food brands to reach a broader consumer base, including those in remote or underserved areas, increasing market accessibility. E-commerce platforms can showcase a wide variety of packaged food products, including niche and specialty items, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Conagra Brands Inc.

Danone S.A.

General Mills Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

JBS S.A.

Kellogg Company

Maple Leaf Foods Inc

Nestlé S.A

PepsiCo Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tyson Foods Inc.

WH Group Limited

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6048&flag=C

𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Bakery Products

Dairy Products

Beverages

Breakfast Products

Meals

Others

Bakery products represented the largest segment as they offer a wide variety of affordable and convenient options that cater to diverse consumer preferences.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

Supermarket/hypermarket accounted for the largest market share due to its one-stop shopping experience, offering a comprehensive range of packaged food products.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the packaged food market on account of its large and diverse population, increasing urbanization, and changing consumer preferences towards packaged and convenience food products.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Consumers worldwide are increasingly seeking packaged food products that align with their health and wellness goals, driving the demand for products with clean labels, natural ingredients, and functional benefits.

The rise of plant-based diets and flexitarianism is catalyzing the demand for plant-based packaged food products, including meat substitutes, dairy alternatives, and plant-based snacks.

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.