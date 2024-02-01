Submit Release
Manchin Issues Updated Personal Statement

January 31, 2024

Washington, DC— Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on Federal Co-Chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission Gayle Manchin’s discharge from UAB Hospital after a car accident in Birmingham, Alabama.

“My wife Gayle has been discharged from UAB Hospital and is being taken care of by family members in West Virginia. We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support. Our prayers are with Guy Land as he continues to receive excellent care at UAB Hospital.”

