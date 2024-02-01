Eco-Friendly Commuting: Electric Bikes Market Thriving Worldwide Growth, Trending Business Factors & Forecast to 2030

Electric Bikes Market

Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor, however, LAMEA is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, followed by North America.

Increase in fuel costs and advent and implementation government regulations to encourage the use of electric bikes have boosted the growth of the global electric bikes market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Electric Bike Market was valued at $40,312 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $118,657 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2030. Rise in fuel costs, growth in interest in cycling as fitness & recreational activity, consumer inclination toward uses of e-bikes as eco-friendly & efficient solutions for commute, and implementation of government regulations to encourage the use of electric bikes propel the growth of the global electric bikes market. However, ban on use of e-bikes in major cities of China and high cost of e-bikes hinder the market growth.

Factors such as implementation of government regulations to encourage the use of electric bikes, consumer inclination toward use of e-bikes as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute, increase in fuel costs, and rise in interest in cycling as a fitness & recreational activity are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of e-bikes and ban on use of e-bikes in major cities of China hinder the market

The mid-drive segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By drive mechanism, the mid-drive segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. However, the hub motor segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global electric bikes market, owing to hassle-free installation, cost-effectiveness, and better performance. growth. Conversely, advancements in bicycling infrastructure & battery technology are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

The electric bike has an integrated electric motor, pedals, and rechargeable batteries for forwarding propulsion. E-bikes allow commuters to travel greater distances and at higher speed than conventional bicycles. They are less expensive than electric scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, and do not require insurance or a license. E-bike is an upcoming technology that has already gained traction in various countries, including the U.S., Netherland, China, India, and Japan. However, the e-bike industry overall is still in an early stage of development with significant room for growth across the world.

By product, the market is categorized into pedelecs, speed pedelecs, throttle on demand, and scooter & motorcycle. The scooter & motorcycle segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, as scooter & motorcycle aid in significantly reducing of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission and noise pollution. However, the throttle on demand segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase in popularity of throttle operated electric bicycles among commuters.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, the market across LAMEA, followed by North America is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2030, due to series of initiatives taken by private companies, local governments, and federal officials to promote the adoption of an electric vehicle. However, the global electric bikes market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for around two-thirds of the market, owing to increase in initiatives for environmentally friendly vehicles & bikes and the development of related infrastructure from several governments such as India.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Accell Group

Derby Cycle

Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd.

Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (GenZe)

Prodecotech, LLC

Tianjin Golden Wheel Group Co., Ltd.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

