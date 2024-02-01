Construction begins Feb. 1 on the first NEVI-funded electric vehicle charging station on Maui

Main, News Posted on Jan 31, 2024 in Highways News

KAHULUI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces construction of the first electric vehicle charging station on Maui funded by the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

Work will commence on Thursday, Feb. 1 on four 150kW chargers at the Kahului Park & Ride on Kuihelani Highway in the vicinity of Puʻunēnē Avenue. A portion of the lot will be closed during construction. Access through the lot will remain open for users.

“The Federal Highway Administration is proud to partner with the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation as it begins construction of the state’s first federally funded EV charging station made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “This milestone represents an important step forward not only for Hawaiʻi, but for the entire nation’s historic transition to electric vehicles, as we build a national network of publicly accessible EV charging stations that will ensure a convenient and reliable charging experience for drivers.”

Crews mobilized at the site today, Wednesday, Jan. 31 to secure the area and set up traffic controls.

Substantial completion of the charging station is expected by late February.

“The NEVI stations will help Hawaiʻi meet its renewable energy goals by increasing availability of fast, dependable EV charging,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “Thank you to the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration for its approval and support of the Hawaiʻi Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan.”

Last July, HDOT announced the selection of the first two sites for electric vehicle charging stations through NEVI funding. The other site is on O‘ahu at Aloha Tower Drive, fronting Pier 7. Design and permitting is being finalized for the O‘ahu project, which will also include four 150kW chargers.

