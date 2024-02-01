Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $8.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive over-the-air (ota) updates market size is predicted to reach $8.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%.

The growth in the automotive over-the-air (ota) updates market is due to rising demand for passenger vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive over-the-air (ota) updates market share. Major players in the automotive over-the-air (ota) updates market include Verizon Communications Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Intel Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Segments

1. By Technology Type: Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA), Software Over-the-Air (SOTA)

2. By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles

3. By Application: Telematics Control Unit, Electronic Control Unit, Infotainment, Safety And Security

4. By Geography: The global automotive over-the-air (ota) updates market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9853&type=smp

Automotive over-the-air (OTA) update is a process of wirelessly transferring data using a cellular network that refers to several procedures for distributing new software, firmware, configuration settings, and other update tools over the cloud. Over-the-air (OTA) updates allow automakers to fix, maintain, and improve vehicle software remotely, which eliminates the need for drivers to physically visit a dealership, which saves them both time and money.

Read More On The Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-over-the-air-ota-updates-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Green Tires Global Market Report 2024 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/green-tires-global-market-report

Passenger Cars AfterMarket Global Market Report 2024 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-cars-after-market-global-market-report

Ethylene Propylene (EPDM) Global Market Report 2024 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethylene-propylene-epdm-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model