Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $8.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%”
— The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive over-the-air (ota) updates market size is predicted to reach $8.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%.

The growth in the automotive over-the-air (ota) updates market is due to rising demand for passenger vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive over-the-air (ota) updates market share. Major players in the automotive over-the-air (ota) updates market include Verizon Communications Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Intel Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Segments
1. By Technology Type: Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA), Software Over-the-Air (SOTA)
2. By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles
3. By Application: Telematics Control Unit, Electronic Control Unit, Infotainment, Safety And Security
4. By Geography: The global automotive over-the-air (ota) updates market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9853&type=smp

Automotive over-the-air (OTA) update is a process of wirelessly transferring data using a cellular network that refers to several procedures for distributing new software, firmware, configuration settings, and other update tools over the cloud. Over-the-air (OTA) updates allow automakers to fix, maintain, and improve vehicle software remotely, which eliminates the need for drivers to physically visit a dealership, which saves them both time and money.

Read More On The Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-over-the-air-ota-updates-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Size And Growth
……
27. Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Green Tires Global Market Report 2024 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/green-tires-global-market-report

Passenger Cars AfterMarket Global Market Report 2024 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-cars-after-market-global-market-report

Ethylene Propylene (EPDM) Global Market Report 2024 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethylene-propylene-epdm-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
Global Dosimeter Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
Digital Biomanufacturing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
View All Stories From This Author