Dairy Protein Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around $15.3 Billion by 2027

Dairy Protein Market

The global dairy protein industry generated $9.9 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $15.3 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Increase in demand for protein as nutritional and functional ingredients and rise in demand for infant formula drive the growth of the global dairy protein market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Dairy Protein Market by Type (Casein and Derivatives, Whey Protein, and Milk Protein Concentrate) by Application (Food & beverage, Nutrition, Personal care & Cosmetics, Feed and Others) and by Form (Solid and liquid): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027.”

Leading market players

Kerry Inc.

Arla Foods Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Fonterra Co-Operative Group (Fonterra)

Groupe Lactalis

Cabot Creamery

Royal Frieslandcampina

Dana Dairy Group

Schreiber Foods

Saputo

Covid-19 Scenario

The manufacturing activities of dairy proteins were hindered due to close down of manufacturing facilities with the lockdown. The raw material supply was disrupted due to restrictions on daily activities.

The demand for dairy protein reduced significantly due to limited or no manufacturing activities of different products in the food & beverage, personal care, and nutrition industries. However, the demand is expected to rise during the post-lockdown as daily activities in these industries take pace.

The whole egg protein segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on product type, the whey protein segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, contributing to around half of the global dairy protein market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in popularity among athletes and bodybuilders as it offers overall body growth and muscle building along with rise in demand for sports nutrition products and its tag as clean label ingredients. However, the casein and derivatives segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027, owing to rise in demand for dietary supplements, expansion of prominent dairy-based vendors, and surge in consumption of proteins, vitality bars, and caffeinated drinks.

The food and beverages segment to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2027

Based on application, the food and beverages segment contributed to the largest market share, holding nearly half of the global dairy protein market in 2019, and will maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for dairy protein and other milk extracted proteins along with increase in consumer demand for high nutritional drinks in the U.S. and Canada. However, the nutrition segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027, owing to shift in preferences of health-conscious consumers toward nutritional drinks and products in developed countries with their excellent nutritional contents such as electrolytes and nutrients.

North America to maintain its leadership status by 2027

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the global dairy protein market, and will maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is due to significant growth and unlimited potential of the fitness industry in the U.S. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in food & beverages and nutrition industries in many Asian countries along with increase in awareness regarding casein & derivatives and whey protein as sports or refreshment drinks.