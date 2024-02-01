Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The industrial ethernet switch market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. ”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Ethernet Switch Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial ethernet switch market size is predicted to reach $3.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

The growth in the industrial ethernet switch market is due to the growing adoption of the industrial Internet of Things (IoT). Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial ethernet switch market share. Major players in the industrial ethernet switch market include Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens Ag.

Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Segments
• By Type: Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches, Unmanaged Industrial Ethernet Switches
• By Application: Smart Grid, Security And Surveillance, Intelligent Rail And Traffic
• By Industry Vertical: Manufacturing, Electric And Power, Aerospace And Defense, Automotive And Transportation, Oil And Gas, Other Industry Verticals
• By Geography: The global industrial ethernet switch market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An industrial ethernet switch is a networking device specifically designed for use in industrial environments to facilitate reliable and efficient communication between various devices and systems. It is used to connect devices to a LAN or local area network, such as laptops, computers, servers, printers, and routers.

Medium Voltage Circuit Breaker Market

