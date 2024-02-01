FEMA Region 9 Hosts Webinar on How to Do Business with FEMA

FEMA’s Chief Component Procurement Officer and FEMA Region 9 are facilitating a webinar for businesses in American Samoa, Arizona, California, Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, Hawai’i, Guam, Nevada, and the Republic of Marshall Islands Federated States of Micronesia that want to learn how to do business with FEMA. The webinar will review FEMA’s small business program, category management, contracting, regional coordination, and include presentations from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and Minority Business Development Agency.

Information about contracting during a disaster, private sector coordination, and FEMA’s Small Business Program is located at FEMA.gov.

Webinar Information

The webinar is February 13, 2024, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. PDT. Pre-registration is required, and must be completed by February 12, 2024, and attendance is limited to 4 participants per company. Closed Caption is available. Webinar attendance does not guarantee contract award. For additional information, including the agenda, visit: Region IX - How to Do Business with FEMA | FEMA.gov.

Registration URL: https://fema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_aXIy9B3qT4GgS9oh2o1wPQ

Upon registration completion, you will receive an email notification from Zoomgov.com that you are registered for participation in this event.

Contact Us

If you have any questions, please contact FEMA Region 9 Office of External Affairs:

