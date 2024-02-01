AI In Construction Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's AI In Construction Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The AI in construction market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “AI In Construction Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ai in construction market size is predicted to reach $5.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.4%.

The growth in the ai in construction market is due to the increase in infrastructure projects. North America region is expected to hold the largest ai in construction market share. Major players in the ai in construction market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Nvidia Corporation, AECOM Technical Services Inc., Acciona S.A., Dassault Systèmes SE.

AI In Construction Market Segments

•By Component: Solutions, Services

•By Stage: Pre-Construction, Construction Stage, Post-Construction

•By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

•By Application: Project Management, Field Management, Risk Management, Schedule Management, Supply Chain Management, Other Applications

•By Industry Type: Heavy Construction, Institutional Commercials, Residential, Other Industry Types

•By Geography: The global ai in construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI in construction refers to the application of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and methods in the construction sector to provide an up-close view of all activities going on on-site. AI could be used to optimize energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and other performance indicators by analyzing data from building systems.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. AI In Construction Market Characteristics

3. AI In Construction Market Trends And Strategies

4. AI In Construction Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. AI In Construction Market Size And Growth

……

27. AI In Construction Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. AI In Construction Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

