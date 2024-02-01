Global Golf Cart Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Golf Cart Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The golf cart market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2024 -- The Business Research Company's "Golf Cart Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the golf cart market size is predicted to reach $2.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

The growth in the golf cart market is due to a rise in the utilization of golf carts in tourism. North America region is expected to hold the largest golf cart market share. Major players in the golf cart market include Textron Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Club Car LLC, Marshell Green Power Co. Ltd., Guangdong Lvtong New Energy Electric Vehicle Technology Co Ltd.

Golf Cart Market Segments

• By Product Type: Push-Pull Golf Cart, Gasoline Golf Cart, Electric Golf Cart, Solar Powered Golf Cart

• By Operation: Manual, Powered

• By Ownership: Rented, Fully Owned

• By Application: Golf Course Use, Personal Use, Commercial Use

• By Geography: The global golf cart market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Golf carts are electric or gas-powered vehicles used to move golfers and equipment around the course while playing. It is used to transport two golfers and their clubs around a golf course with less effort than walking.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Golf Cart Market Characteristics

3. Golf Cart Market Trends And Strategies

4. Golf Cart Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Golf Cart Market Size And Growth

……

27. Golf Cart Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Golf Cart Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

