Retail E-Commerce Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Retail E-Commerce Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Retail E-Commerce Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the retail e-commerce market size is predicted to reach $10.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%.

The growth in the retail e-commerce market is due to the increase in the usage of smartphones. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest retail e-commerce market share. Major players in the retail e-commerce market include Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, The Home Depot Inc., The Kroger Co, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Retail E-Commerce Market Segments

• By Type: Pure Marketplace, Hybrid Marketplace, Brand, Retail Chain

• By Sector: Organized, Unorganized

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Department Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global retail e-commerce market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Retail e-commerce refers to exchange of goods and services via online platform between consumers and a retail distributer.

The main types of retail e-commerce are pure marketplace, hybrid marketplace, brand, and retail chain. Retail e-commerce can operate as a pure marketplace which refers to a marketplace that only provides selling, payment, and transaction facilities for sellers. They are based on organized and unorganized sectors operated through various distribution channels including supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, department stores, e-commerce, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Retail E-Commerce Market Characteristics

3. Retail E-Commerce Market Trends And Strategies

4. Retail E-Commerce Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Retail E-Commerce Market Size And Growth

……

27. Retail E-Commerce Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Retail E-Commerce Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

