MPD Searching for a Vehicle in a Northwest Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's NIBIN Investigations Unit, which includes agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a Northwest DC shooting.

On Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at approximately 4:01 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Q Street and Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, inside of a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has any knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24015220