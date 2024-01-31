Submit Release
MPD Investigating Traffic Crash That Killed Child

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating the death of a young pedestrian from injuries she sustained after being struck by a vehicle.

 

On Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at approximately 3:56 p.m., a vehicle was driving southbound through a parking lot in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, SE. At the same time, a young child began running across the parking lot. The child was struck as she ran into the path of the vehicle.

 

The child was transported to an area hospital, where, despite all life-saving efforts, she succumbed to her injuries.

 

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

 

The decedent has been identified as 5-year-old Zyina Crump, of Southeast, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

CCN: 24015233

